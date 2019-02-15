|
Joan Ann Engle
Parlin - Joan Ann Engle, age 81 of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away on Tuesday, February 12th at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Scranton, PA she was raised in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, PA and had resided in Parlin for the past 14 years.
She is predeceased by her parents William and Mary Engle and her siblings Betty Griffin, William Engle, Margaret Herman and Jane Owens. Surviving are her loving nieces and nephews and their spouses, Tommy and Kathy Owens, Rich Owens and his partner Nelson, Janice and Eddie Cuthbert, Isabel Reichert, Johnny Owens, many great nieces and great nephews and her precious fur baby "Lucky".
Funeral services will be held 10am Monday at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with burial to follow at Dunmore Cemetery, PA. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.
Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
