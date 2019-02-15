Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Lane
Parlin, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Lane
Parlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Engle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Ann Engle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Ann Engle Obituary
Joan Ann Engle

Parlin - Joan Ann Engle, age 81 of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away on Tuesday, February 12th at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Scranton, PA she was raised in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, PA and had resided in Parlin for the past 14 years.

She is predeceased by her parents William and Mary Engle and her siblings Betty Griffin, William Engle, Margaret Herman and Jane Owens. Surviving are her loving nieces and nephews and their spouses, Tommy and Kathy Owens, Rich Owens and his partner Nelson, Janice and Eddie Cuthbert, Isabel Reichert, Johnny Owens, many great nieces and great nephews and her precious fur baby "Lucky".

Funeral services will be held 10am Monday at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with burial to follow at Dunmore Cemetery, PA. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.

Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.