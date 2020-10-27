Joan B. Rempkowski



North Brunswick - Joan (Bennett) Rempkowski died at her home peacefully and ready to meet God on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a 14 month battle with cancer. She missed her 85th birthday by one day.



She was born in Verona and was raised in Iselin. She lived in Carteret, Woodbridge and Avenel before moving to North Brunswick in 1999. Joan was a 1953 graduate of Woodbridge High School. She retired as a secretary with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office in 2001. She worked in the Fugitive Squad, a unit she often referred to as family. While working for the Prosecutor's Office, she received two merit citations. The first incident was when she discovered the whereabouts of a known fugitive while on vacation on Long Beach Island. She reported the information to her office, who then arrested the fugitive. In the second incident, she witnessed a hit and run involving a pedestrian injury. She followed the driver in the suspect vehicle long enough to get the license plate number and then turned it over to the local police department.



She enjoyed family gatherings and vacations. She especially liked trips to Disney World and Cape May. At age 80, she took a cruise to Alaska. She also liked spending time with friends, crocheting and doing puzzles. She was known in her neighborhood for her outdoor holiday decorations.



Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Carteret for almost 50 years where she served as a deacon, a choir member and a Sunday school teacher. The last ten years, she had been a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in East Brunswick.



She was a member of the North Brunswick AARP and the Middlesex County Retired Employees Association. She was also active with the resident association in her community.



She will be remembered as a gentle and kind person to all. Many thought of her as their mother.



She was predeceased by her husband, August "Gus" Rempkowski; her infant daughter, Joy Ellen; her brothers - William and George Bennett; and her sister, Elizabeth Black. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Jeff Rizzi of North Brunswick; her son and daughter-in-law, William and Susan Rempkowski of Leland, NC; her son Gus Rempkowski of Honesdale, Pennsylvania; and her son Scott Rempkowski of North Brunswick. Additionally, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Elsie Rempkowski; her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She had many nieces and nephews and was especially fond of the "firsts" - George Bennett of California and Bridget Nolan of Montclair. She is also survived by her special friend, Harold Hanson of Monroe, Township. She will be missed by her lifetime friends - Vilma Ambis and Doris Stefura; as well as her many work friends and Deerbrook friends.



Visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, October 30, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church, 83 Carteret Avenue, Carteret. Burial will follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge. Due to the current pandemic, guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Legion Post 459, 1015 Linwood Place, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 or the First Presbyterian Church of Carteret, 83 Carteret Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008.



The family wishes to thank all friends and family for their phone calls, visits, and cards while Joan was sick. Many thanks to all her medical providers and workers during the past year. A special thank you to Linda Rizzi Kulick, who served as her evening caregiver. Your kindness will never be forgotten.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store