Joan Banafato



Carteret - Joan (Gutknecht) Banafato 84, of Carteret, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at RWJU Hospital at Rahway. She was born in Elizabeth and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church in Carteret and retired from W.T. Grants Department Store in Carteret as a payroll clerk.



She is predeceased by her husband, Salvatore F. Banafato; and her brother and sister. Joan is survived by her son, Anthony Banafato and his wife, Lilija of Matawan; and her nephew, Paul Gutknecht and his wife, Joy.



The Funeral will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Prayer Service will be at 10 AM followed by entombment at Rosedale Cemetery Mausoleum in Linden. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 6 PM to 8 PM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store