1/
Joan Banafato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Banafato

Carteret - Joan (Gutknecht) Banafato 84, of Carteret, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at RWJU Hospital at Rahway. She was born in Elizabeth and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church in Carteret and retired from W.T. Grants Department Store in Carteret as a payroll clerk.

She is predeceased by her husband, Salvatore F. Banafato; and her brother and sister. Joan is survived by her son, Anthony Banafato and his wife, Lilija of Matawan; and her nephew, Paul Gutknecht and his wife, Joy.

The Funeral will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Prayer Service will be at 10 AM followed by entombment at Rosedale Cemetery Mausoleum in Linden. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 6 PM to 8 PM.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved