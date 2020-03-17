|
|
Joan Carol Dodds
Joan Carol Dodds (nee Burroughs) Born Sept. 8, 1939 in New Jersey. She lived in New Jersey her whole life until 2018 when she moved to PA to be closer to her brother and his wife. She lived in South Bound Brook from 1962 when she married, until moving to Middlesex in 1992. From there to PA. She survived polio as a child, worked at The Boy Scouts of America, Knickerbocker Toy Company and City Fed Mortgage Co. She enjoyed Tri-Chem Liquid Embroidery, Penny Sales, and crocheting. Her favorite color was yellow and she loved and collected Owls. She is survived by her daughter, Janice and Robert Flinn, Ontario, Canada; two grandsons, Keegan and Logan, whom she adored; her two brothers, Raymond F. and Ann Marie Burroughs and Ted Burroughs; her nieces, Chris Ann and Jim Shuster, and Jenny Lynn and Dave Choi, and Kerry Sue Burroughs, and Cindy McDaniel; two great-nephews, Thomas and Dean; a great niece, Kristen and Philip. She was predeceased by her husband, Douglas in 2001, her parents Raymond F. Burroughs in 1993 and Alice Burroughs in 2001. She will be very missed by friends and her church family at the South Gibson United Methodist Church. Her wishes were to be cremated and her family will hold a Celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her memory to the South Gibson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 60, South Gibson, PA 18842.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020