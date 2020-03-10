|
|
Joan D. Mazur
Manville - Joan D. (nee Zydallas) Mazur, 83, entered into eternal life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerset, NJ with her loving family by her side.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Friday, March 13 from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday, March 14, 8-8:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14 beginning 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a 9:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at Christ the Redeemer Parish (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. Interment will take place on Saturday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020