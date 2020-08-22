Joan Douglas
Green Brook - Joan (Zito) Douglas, 89, peacefully passed away on August 19, 2020 at the Clark Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Newark to the late Joseph and Tessie (Anikiewicz) Zito, Joan grew up in Union and lived most of her adult life in Green Brook.
Joan loved spending time with family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After several years of employment with Bristol Meyers Squibb, she retried as an Executive Secretary with the New Brunswick Campus.
Predeceased by her sister Muriel Chiappone, Joan leaves behind her son Bruce and his wife Barbara of North Plainfield, three grandchildren; Kim, James and Jaclyn as well as three great-grandchildren.
At the request of the family, Joan will have a private service under the direction of Middlesex Funeral Home and will be entombed at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. A celebration of life for Joan's family and friends will be held at a future date once everyone can gather safely.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.Mid dlesexFuneralHome.com
.