Joan E. (Koye) Grogan
Monroe Township - Joan E. (Koye) Grogan passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 79.
Born in New Brunswick, she resided there and in California before relocating to Monroe Township 50 years ago.
Prior to retiring she was a cashier in the food service industry.
Joan was a loving mother and grandmother and felt her greatest accomplishment was that she raised "good kids". Her grandchildren brought her such joy and bragging about them to anyone who would listen was a favorite pastime. Prior to the health challenges she faced in recent years, she loved to go to Atlantic City and "hit the slots" and never missed a day of playing her lottery numbers. Her children often joke that she taught them the importance of gambling at a very young age. The truth is she taught them strength, the importance of faith and family, the value of hard work and how to love. Joan spent her final days surrounded by family, sharing special memories and showered with love. While her children can't imagine a day without her, they have comfort in knowing that their "Mom", "Mommy", "Ma", "Madre" is finally free from pain and know that she will live in their hearts and the hearts of her beautiful grandchildren forever.
Joan was predeceased by her husband, James, in 2009; sister, Elsie Zelino in 1972, and her son-in-law, Efrain Grajeda, in 2015.
Surviving are her three sons, Kenneth J. and his wife, Michele, of Eastampton, Douglas J. and his wife, Kristen, of Jamesburg, and Mark J. and his wife, Stacy, of Barnegat; daughter, Lynda Grajeda of Monroe Township, brother, Ernest Koye and his wife, Eileen, of Flemington; six grandchildren, Kelly, Tyler, Shannon, Alexander, Annabelle and Antonio; niece, Lisa Murtaugh; nephew, Matthew Koye, and lifelong friend, Patricia McLaren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 9:15 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 10:00 am Mass at St. James the Less R.C. Church, Jamesburg. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, October 20th, from 2-6 pm, at the funeral home. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
