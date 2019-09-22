Resources
Joan Elizabeth Hansen

Joan Elizabeth Hansen

Glover, VT - Joan Elizabeth Hansen, 84, passed August 21, 2019 peacefully with loved ones by her side at North Country Hospital in Newport, VT.

Wife of Dr. Ernst Walter Hansen for 62 years.

Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, daughter of Charles and Teresa Zajac raised in Highland Park, NJ. Joan was predeceased by her brothers Sonny and Charles "Buddy" Zajac, a son Brooks and granddaughter Jessica.

Joan leaves behind her beloved husband Ernie and three children Patricia Shawn Hartman of MA, Douglas Cole Hansen of New Jersey, and Kenneth Scott Hansen of Vermont, also 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Joan will be dearly missed by all near and far that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
