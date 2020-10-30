Joan Elizabeth White
Dobson, NC - Joan Elizabeth White (nee Woienski), 78, passed away on October 13, 2020 at her farmhouse in Dobson, NC.
Born September 3, 1942 in Rahway, NJ, she graduated from Metuchen HS in 1960. In her youth, Joni enjoyed racing cars at local speedways in FL and modeling in NY. She was a manager at the Sheraton in Piscataway, prior to being Executive Asst to the President of Hatco Corp in Fords, NJ. After retiring to NC in 2006, she was often found doting on her adoring grandchildren, volunteering at her local library and food bank, or tending to her garden and many farm animals.
Whether she was known as Joan, Mom, Nonnie, Aunt Joni, or Mama White, she will always be remembered as a strong woman with a most generous heart, who always put others first. The comfort of her Thanksgiving feasts, the warmth of homemade cookies, and the gifts of her handmade quilts were just a handful of thoughtful reminders of the love she had for her family and friends, although her giving spirit would often extend to anyone in need.
Games of Uno, pierogies, day trips to the casino, and, of course, holidays will never be the same without her, but cherished memories of Joni will live on with her high school sweetheart, husband Theodore F. White III; daughter Gina Addison & husband, Rick; stepson, Teddy White IV; granddaughters Shelby & Kate Addison, and Cassidy White; sister Roberta "Cookie" Totka & husband, Alan; and her many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
At her request, she was privately cremated. A celebration of her life will be planned at a future date. Donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would be greatly appreciated.
"Life is a gift God gave you to see what you would do with it." - best motivation from my mom, the first gift God gave me.