|
|
Joan Ellen Rapps Poser
Liberty, NY - Joan Ellen Rapps Poser (79) - "Joanie with the Pony"- died in Liberty, NY on July 10, 2019 due to complications from cancer.
Joan was born on April 10, 1940 in Plainfield, NJ. She was the daughter of Marion and Mandel Rapps and sister of Daniel and Paul Rapps. Joan also loved for a time in Van Nuys, CA. After graduating from Plainfield High School, Joan attended the University of Connecticut, where she was earned a BA in Education. She was a beloved teacher of English, History, Speech and Drama in 5 schools over her lifetime.
She was married to Jay S. Poser from November 15th, 1964 until his death in 2004. They lived in Huntingdon and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and in Baltimore, MD. They are survived by two children, Lester and Toby Poser and three grandchildren, Owin Jay Poser and Lulu Em and Zelda Star Adams.
Joan was a lover of the Arts (especially opera and classical music) and of travel (anywhere she could go). For a time she represented fine artists and worked as a travel agent. She volunteered on several boards, including as president of the Sisterhood of Temple Beth El and president of Maryland Association for Dyslexic Adults and Youth.
Known for her elephantine memory and keen mind, Joan aspired to be on Jeopardy! Instead she looked forward to Sundays, when she could tackle the NY Times crossword puzzle (and make it look easy). She wanted to know... everything. She adored her family and will always be remembered as a selfless, kind, and loving friend to all.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday July 14, 2019 at Hebrew Cemetery of Samptown, New Market Rd. in South Plainfield at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to the at https://www.kidney.org/support or the Dyslexia Foundation at http://dyslexiafoundation.org/donation/
Please visit www.higginsfuneralhome.com to send a condolence.
Funeral service are under the direction of Higgins Home for Funerals, Watchung, NJ.
Published in Courier News on July 11, 2019