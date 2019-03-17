|
|
Joan Erna English Kirchhoff
Jersey City - Joan Erna English Kirchhoff, 87, of Menlo Park Terrace, entered into eternal rest March 9, 2019 at Princeton Medical Center. She was born in Jersey City and has resided here for the past 65 years.
Joan was a Line Worker at Revlon in Edison for 22 years before they closed the facility.
Joan was predeceased by her husband William J. Kirchhoff in 2016, her son William J. Kirchhoff in 2018, and her siblings Winnie, James, and Robert English, Patty Collins, and Diane Bowen. She is survived by her children Linda J. Seguine and her husband Nicholas of Menlo Park Terr., Kathleen P. Majewski and her husband Tom of Monmouth Jct., and Bradley Kirchhoff of Menlo Park Terr., her 10 grandchildren Christina, Dan and Lydia, Alyssa, Nicole, Mike, Carol, Suzanne, Bill, and Emil, and 8 great grandchildren Kourtney, Lindsay, Joe, Sean, Alex, Seth, Kiera, and Gage.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords followed by an 11 am service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 28 Fourth St., Fords. Visitation is on Tuesday from 6 pm to 9 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019