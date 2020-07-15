Joan Florence (Gwozdziewicz) Krempecki
South River - Joan was born and raised in South River, moved to Rossmoor and eventually in 2016 settled at the Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge, where she passed away on July 14, 2020, peacefully of natural causes under the best of care anywhere. Joannie was employed by various dress making companies in South River and later worked for Personal Products Corporation in Milltown. She worked for 27 years for the New Jersey Turnpike Authority as an administrative assistant, before her retirement in 1992. Joan was a hard worker her entire life. She loved to decorate her home, cook and entertain and simply adored her husband, "Butchie", son and daughter-in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an active member of the St. Mary of Ostrabrama Altar Rosary Society.
Joannie was predeceased by her brother, Edward who was killed in WW II, her parents, John and Sophie Gwozdziewicz and her beloved husband and love of her life, Stanley of 57 years before his death in 2008. Joannie is survived by her son, David Krempecki and his wife Andrea (Koflanovich) of South River, her grandchildren, Jennifer Wunder, her husband Scott and their children Jackson and Andrew of Hampstead, Maryland, Jonathan Krempecki, his wife, Lauren and their children Matthew and Ryan of South River. Mom will be sorely missed by her Sister-in-Law Stella "Min" Gumino, Step-Sister Kay Lazarski, her cousin Lee (Krempecki) Walter and her lifelong friends, Mary Wilk and Pat Barszcz.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church, South River on Friday, July 17 at 11am. Cremation and private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick at a future date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church or Reformed Church Home.