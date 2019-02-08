|
|
Joan Grace Boyer
Lebanon - Joan Grace Boyer, age 85, of Lebanon, NJ passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at home.
She was born on January 21, 1934 in Roselle, NJ and graduated from Cranford High School in 1952. She spent most of her life in Union County before moving to Lebanon, NJ 18 years ago.
She was the daughter of the late William and Grace Dickson Lehman.
Her husband, Clifford F. Boyer, passed away in 1986 after over 25 years of marriage.
Joan graduated from Katherine Gibbs Business School and worked at Western Electric and then later for the New Jersey State Child Welfare Agency where she met Cliff. After her husband passed away, she worked for Supermarkets General Corporation in Cranford, NJ and then for the Union County Sheriff's Department as an administrator where she retired.
Years ago, Joan enjoyed being a Den Mother for her oldest son's Cub Scout Troop and was also involved with the Contact Club in Roselle. She was very active in the Lebanon Seniors Club and enjoyed swimming. She found great joy in going to her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with them. She also loved going to the beach, especially Ocean Grove and Beach Haven. She had a special place in her heart for Wildwood, NJ as it was the place she spent her honeymoon with her beloved husband, Clifford.
Survivors include three sons; Scott M. Boyer and his wife Susan of Hillsborough, NJ, Keith R. Boyer and his wife Michele of Aberdeen, NJ and Glenn D. Boyer and his wife Julie of Valrico, FL. Eight grandchildren; Amanda Boyer, Eric Boyer, Samantha Boyer, Emily Boyer, Katie Boyer, Brian Boyer, Nicholas Boyer and Sean Boyer. Joan is also survived by two nephews; Bill Zalinsky of Union Twp., NJ and Frank Dugan and his wife Linda and two nieces; Sharon Murphy and her husband John of Beachwood, NJ and Jackie Napurano and her husband Joe.
Predeceased in addition to her loving husband by one brother; Frank Dugan and one sister; Olive Zalinsky. She is also predeceased by one nephew; John Zalinsky.
Calling hours will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2-4pm with funeral service at 4pm. All at Scarponi-Bright Funeral Home, 26 Main Street, Lebanon, NJ. Interment will be private.
Memorials can be made to The , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 8, 2019