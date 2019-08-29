|
Joan H. O'Donnell
Hillsborough - Joan H. O'Donnell (nee: Hladik), 87, of Hillsborough, passed away on August 27, 2019 at Somerset Medical Center. Born in Bayonne, she resided in Fords for 48 years before moving to Edison in 2008 and then to The Avalon at Hillsborough in 2018.
Joan was a registered nurse from 1952 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Elizabeth until her marriage in 1955. She raised 5 children before going back to nursing in 1970 at Union Memorial Hospital in Union and worked there until her retirement in 1984. She was a communicant at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords for 48 years.
Joan was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband John, in 2008. Surviving are her children: John of Chatham, Kathleen Egnatowicz and her husband Walter of Manalapan, Mary O'Donnell of Manalapan, Joan of Edison and her husband John Healy, and Joseph of Cliffwood Beach. Her grandchildren: Michael Egnatowicz and his wife Sarah, Kristin Egnatowicz, Brian Egnatowicz and Leigh-Ann O'Donnell-Patel and her husband Gopi. And 2 great grandchildren: Carly Egnatowicz and Sonia Leigh Patel.
Viewing will be from 4-8pm on Thursday August 29, 2019 at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords. Funeral services will begin at 10am on Friday, August 30th from Flynn's with a Funeral Mass at 10:30am at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery in Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, alznj.org or in Memphis, Tenn.
For directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019