|
|
Joan June Righetti Anderson
Bridgewater - Joan June Righetti Anderson, 86, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Green Knolls Complete Care in Bridgewater, NJ. Born in Highland Park on January 17, 1933, Joan graduated from Highland Park High School and New Jersey State Teachers College in Trenton. Joan spent most of her 44-year teaching career in the Edison school system at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School and Herbert Hoover Middle School. She had been residing in Perth Amboy for the last 25 years.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Sheilda Righetti, and by her brother, Richard Righetti. Surviving are her daughters, Judi Anderson Seal (George), Jill Czajkowski (William) and Jamie Righetti York; grandchildren Kevin Seal (Avigail), Laura Seal, Adam Szczygiel (Allison), Gregory Szczygiel (Olenka), Sheila Szczygiel, Amy Szczygiel, Tatiana Righetti and Anitelle York; great-grandson Noah Barnes.
A memorial gathering will be held on January 19, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 188 Rector Street, Perth Amboy at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019