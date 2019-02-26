|
Joan Kreideweis-Yepez
Toms River - Joan (Joanie) M. Kreideweis-Yepez, 53, of Toms River, passed away on February 24, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
She was born in Belleville and had resided in Toms River for the past 10 years.
Joanie taught grades 2, 3, and 6 at Monmouth Junction Elementary School and the Upper Elementary School (UES) in the South Brunswick school district for 15 years, retiring in 2004.
She is survived by her husband, Gary, of 21 years; her sons, Jason of Toms River, Joshua and his wife, Rachel, of South Amboy and Brian of Port St. Lucie, FL; her parents, Joseph and Mary Kreideweis; her brothers, Jeffery and Joseph Kreideweis; and her mother in law, Lola Montegro-Yepez.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2-6 PM, with a 5:30 PM wake service, at Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen.
A private cremation will be held.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, Kiers Kidz at WWW. Kierskidz.com.
For directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019