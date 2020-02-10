|
Joan L. Garback
Barnegat formerly of Somerset - Joan L. Garback died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township. She was 82.
Born in New Brunswick to the late John T. Garback, Sr. and Elsie Toth Garback, she lived in the Somerset section of Franklin Township before moving to Barnegat in 2005. She was a telephone repair manager for Verizon in Freehold for 40 years before retiring in 1987.
Ms. Garback was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers and the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge #1803 in Somerset.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Michael Garback. Surviving are her brother John T. Garback, Jr. and his wife Beverly Sue of Cape Coral, Florida; three nephews - John T. Garback and his wife Ursula, Douglas Garback and his wife Diane and Jeffrey Garback; four great nieces and five great nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a funeral service to be held at 4:00 PM. Private entombment will follow.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020