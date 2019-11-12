Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
South River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Krenzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. (Siemonski) Krenzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan L. (Siemonski) Krenzel Obituary
Joan L. (Siemonski) Krenzel

South River - Joan L. (Siemonski) Krenzel passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge. She was 99.

Born in Bayonne, she resided in South Bound Brook and Helmetta before relocating to South River over 75 years ago.

Joan was a member of the Louis Brodsky Chapter of Deborah Hospital Foundation, St. Mary's Altar Rosary Society, and St. Mary's Seniors, all of South River, and Our Lady of Victory Knights of Columbus Council No. 2061 Columbiettes in Sayreville.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley in 1999; brother, John Siemonski and his wife, Lucille, and two sisters, Stella Maher and Helen Sabolyk.

Surviving are her three sons, Robert and his wife, Carolyn, of Greentown, PA, Richard and his wife, Karen, of Monroe Township, and Mayor John Krenzel of South River; grandson, retired Lt. Col. Robert S. Krenzel Jr. and his wife, Niki, of Shawnee, KS, and two great-grandchildren, Andrew Reed and Samantha Jane Krenzel.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 8:15 am, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 9:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Building Fund, 30 Jackson Street, South River, NJ 08882 732-254-2220 or to the Reformed Church Home, 1990 Route 18, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 732-607-9230.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -