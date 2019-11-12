|
|
Joan L. (Siemonski) Krenzel
South River - Joan L. (Siemonski) Krenzel passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge. She was 99.
Born in Bayonne, she resided in South Bound Brook and Helmetta before relocating to South River over 75 years ago.
Joan was a member of the Louis Brodsky Chapter of Deborah Hospital Foundation, St. Mary's Altar Rosary Society, and St. Mary's Seniors, all of South River, and Our Lady of Victory Knights of Columbus Council No. 2061 Columbiettes in Sayreville.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley in 1999; brother, John Siemonski and his wife, Lucille, and two sisters, Stella Maher and Helen Sabolyk.
Surviving are her three sons, Robert and his wife, Carolyn, of Greentown, PA, Richard and his wife, Karen, of Monroe Township, and Mayor John Krenzel of South River; grandson, retired Lt. Col. Robert S. Krenzel Jr. and his wife, Niki, of Shawnee, KS, and two great-grandchildren, Andrew Reed and Samantha Jane Krenzel.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 8:15 am, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 9:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Building Fund, 30 Jackson Street, South River, NJ 08882 732-254-2220 or to the Reformed Church Home, 1990 Route 18, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 732-607-9230.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019