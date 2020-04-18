Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Masarik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Masarik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan L. Masarik Obituary
Joan L. Masarik

Avenel - Joan L. Masarik passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old.

Born in Rahway, she was a lifelong resident of Avenel.

She loved her trips to Vermont.

Mrs. Masarik was predeceased by her husband, Michael Masarik, in 1997; a daughter, Michele Mazzella, in 2004; and two sons, James M. Masarik in 1991 and Richard Masarik in 2019.

Surviving are her daughters, Elizabeth Geiger and her husband, Frank, of Woodbridge, Lisa M. Pillet and her husband, Phil, of Middletown, NY and Kathleen Moore and her husband, Robert, of Belvidere; sons, Robert J. Masarik of Avenel and David W. Masarik and his wife, Lynn, of Avenel; her loving grandchildren Jason, Michael, David, Danny, Dennis, Nichole, David, and Robby; her great-grandchildren Davery, Emily, Matthew, Logan, Liam, Jacob, Alyssa, and Baby Jane.

Private funeral services were under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge. Interment was in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -