|
|
Joan L. Masarik
Avenel - Joan L. Masarik passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township surrounded by her loving family. She was 86 years old.
Born in Rahway, she was a lifelong resident of Avenel.
She loved her trips to Vermont.
Mrs. Masarik was predeceased by her husband, Michael Masarik, in 1997; a daughter, Michele Mazzella, in 2004; and two sons, James M. Masarik in 1991 and Richard Masarik in 2019.
Surviving are her daughters, Elizabeth Geiger and her husband, Frank, of Woodbridge, Lisa M. Pillet and her husband, Phil, of Middletown, NY and Kathleen Moore and her husband, Robert, of Belvidere; sons, Robert J. Masarik of Avenel and David W. Masarik and his wife, Lynn, of Avenel; her loving grandchildren Jason, Michael, David, Danny, Dennis, Nichole, David, and Robby; her great-grandchildren Davery, Emily, Matthew, Logan, Liam, Jacob, Alyssa, and Baby Jane.
Private funeral services were under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge. Interment was in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020