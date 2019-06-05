|
Joan L. Perbetsky
North Brunswick - Joan L. (McLaughlin) Perbetsky died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Regency Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Somerset. She was 83.
Born in Summit Hill, Pennsylvania to the late James and Blanche (Albertson) McLaughlin she lived in Milltown before moving to North Brunswick in 1964.
Her husband William J. Perbetsky died in 2007. She was also predeceased by two brothers - James and Donald McLaughlin. Surviving are her daughter Nadine Kuntz and her husband Mark of North Brunswick; her son Randal Perbetsky and his wife Cathy of East Brunswick; a brother Paul McLaughlin and his wife Emily of Philadelphia, PA; a sister Darlyann O'Donnell and her husband Robert of Pen Argyl, PA; two grandchildren - Scott Kuntz and his wife Jennifer and Allyson Kuntz and her fiancé Jason Henry; a great granddaughter Sophia; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a funeral service to take place at 6:30 PM at Selover Funeral Home. Private cremation will follow.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 5, 2019