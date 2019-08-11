Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Bound Brook - Joan Larue McDonald, 85, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital at Somerset, Somerville. Born in Lebanon, PA , she was the daughter of Stephen and Catherine (Brandt) Novotny. She lived in Bound Brook since the 1950's. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Czestochowa R. C. Church in Bound Brook and belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was predeceased by her husband John McDonald in 1992. She is survived by her son, Jack McDonald of Hillsborough, 2 grandchildren, Julianna and John and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Visiting will be from 9:00 - 11:00 AM Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 11, 2019
