Joan M. Cargill
South Plainfield - Joan M. Cargill, 81, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick from complications of Covid-19.
Born and raised in Jersey City, Joan graduated from St. Anthony's High School in Jersey City. She resided in Roselle, NJ for 50 years where she was a faithful communicant of St. Joseph RC Church. Joan lived with her son Brian in South Plainfield before settling to Spring Hills Assisted Living in Somerset three years ago.
She was an executive secretary with Equitable Life Insurance in New York City. Joan had a love for art, music and animals. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Predeceased by her parents, Boleslaus and Sophie B. Tulko and her brother, Raymond; surviving are her two sons, Brian Cargill and wife Mary and Thomas Cargill; grandchildren, Alexis, Sarah and Thomas Cargill and brother, William J. Tulko.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals, South Plainfield.
Those wishing to make contributions in Joan's name may do so to South Plainfield EMS, 2520 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020