|
|
Joan M. Fabiyan
Sayreville - Joan M. Fabiyan, age 91, of Sayreville, passed away peacefully on Monday March 30, 2020, at The Chelsea in East Brunswick. Before her retirement she was a secretary for the Sayreville Board of Education. Joan was an amazing woman who will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and so much more.
Joan is predeceased by her husband Steve her daughter Lori Fabiyan and her parents Walter and Helen Smiglesky. Surviving are her children Stephen & Carol Fabiyan, David Fabiyan, and Beth & Gregory Tomori, her grandchildren Heather, Holly, Hannah, Nicole, Brandon, Steve, Katie, Angelica, Cody as well as her great-grandchildren Mia, Madison, Austin, Colton, Keegan and siblings Janet Fross, Nola Goucher and Walter Smigleski.
All Services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, N.J.
Donations can be made in Joan's name to National Federation of the Blind 200 East Wells Street at Jernigan Place Baltimore, Maryland 21230.
Letters of condolences and arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020