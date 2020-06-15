Joan M. Gleason



South Amboy - Joan Mary Gleason, 85 of Old Bridge entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home with her family by her side.



Joan was born the daughter of the late Michael DeSimone and Celestina Desimone in Brooklyn, NY.



Joan was predeceased by husband Edward Joseph Gleason in 2003. She is survived by her loving son, Terence and his wife Elizabeth and many many cousins.



Joan moved to Old Bridge from Brooklyn after marrying Edward Gleason. She was active in the Girl Scouts and the Sacred Heart School PTA. She organized the first Old Bridge Town Fair and was very involved with the Friends of the Old Bridge Public Library.



Joan went to school for nursing while raising a son and graduated from Middlesex County College with an Associate Degree and then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Monmouth College.



Services are being handled by the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879. There will be a memorial Mass at St Stanislaus Kostka Church at 10 am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy in the church. All guests must follow current social distancing guidelines and wear appropriate face coverings inside the church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin section of Sayreville at a later date.



A Memorial Celebration of her life with all her friends and family will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a monetary contribution be made in Joan's memory to a charity or church closest to your heart or Immaculate Conception School in Somerville, NJ.









