Joan M. Gleason
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Gleason

South Amboy - Joan Mary Gleason, 85 of Old Bridge entered into eternal rest with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

Joan was born the daughter of the late Michael DeSimone and Celestina Desimone in Brooklyn, NY.

Joan was predeceased by husband Edward Joseph Gleason in 2003. She is survived by her loving son, Terence and his wife Elizabeth and many many cousins.

Joan moved to Old Bridge from Brooklyn after marrying Edward Gleason. She was active in the Girl Scouts and the Sacred Heart School PTA. She organized the first Old Bridge Town Fair and was very involved with the Friends of the Old Bridge Public Library.

Joan went to school for nursing while raising a son and graduated from Middlesex County College with an Associate Degree and then went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Monmouth College.

Services are being handled by the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879. There will be a memorial Mass at St Stanislaus Kostka Church at 10 am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy in the church. All guests must follow current social distancing guidelines and wear appropriate face coverings inside the church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin section of Sayreville at a later date.

A Memorial Celebration of her life with all her friends and family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a monetary contribution be made in Joan's memory to a charity or church closest to your heart or Immaculate Conception School in Somerville, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 721-0475
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved