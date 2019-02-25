|
|
Joan M. Greig
Somerville - Joan M. Greig, wife of the late William Greig Jr. and mother of the late Ronnie Greig, died peacefully on February 22, surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Greig was born in Brooklyn, NY and resided in Somerville since 1958. She was employed at the Somerset Trust Company Bank in the record retention department for 5 years and then at Lord & Taylor's store at Bridgewater Commons in the children's clothing department. She often joked with her children and friends that she took this job and their 20% discount on sales to clothe her 15 grandchildren. A long time member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville, Mrs Greig is survived by her 6 children, Karen, Billy (wife Cathy), Joni (husband Fred), Jimmy (wife Colleen), Kenneth, Steven and daughter in law Meryl, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visiting hours from 5pm-8pm on Tuesday, February 26, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am on Wednesday, February 27, at the Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the "Guardian Angel Scholarship Program". For information, please contact Stacey Mezzacca Geary at [email protected]
Published in Courier News on Feb. 25, 2019