Joan M. Reed
Piscataway - Joan M. Reed, longtime Piscataway resident, passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020.
Joan was a full time homemaker and a loving and much loved matriarch of her large family. Pre deceased by her devoted husband of 66 years, William J. Reed, Joan continued her love of life, her Christian faith and especially her many dear friends.
Joan is survived by her three children, Stephen Reed, Susan Meseroll and husband Mark and Barbara Scherer and husband John. She is loved and missed by her cherished grandchildren, Christopher Reed and wife Kristen, Benjamin Meseroll and girlfriend Jenifer, Ryan Meseroll and girlfriend Jocelyn, Patrick Scherer, Daniel Reed and wife Melissa, and Melinda Jo Reed. Family meant everything to Joan, especially her great-grandchildren Carter, Owen, and Reagan Mae Reed.
She is also missed by her dearest friends, Janet Forgash, Karen McCollough and so many others.
Funeral services will begin on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30AM in the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway NJ 08854 followed by burial alongside her beloved husband, William in Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-9PM.
To leave condolences, please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020