Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Liturgy
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Joan Mae Evanski

Joan Mae Evanski Obituary
Joan Mae Evanski

Fords - Joan Mae Evanski, 89, of Fords passed away on October 8, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.

She was born in Irvington and had resided in Fords since 1976.

Joan worked at NJ Bell in Elizabeth and Cranford for 40 years, retiring in 1992. She was a communicant at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords.

She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Hedigan. Surviving is her brother, Theodore, of Fords.

Viewing will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 8-9:30 AM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords. Services will begin at 9:30 AM with a 10 AM funeral liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Union.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the United Breast Cancer Foundation.

For directions or to send a condolence messages visit www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
