|
|
Joan McCabe
Woodbridge - Joan McCabe, 76 of Woodbridge passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Care One at Holmdel.
Born in Perth Amboy, Joan was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge and was employed as a customer service associate at Middlesex Water Company for many years before retiring.
Joan is survived by her children, Cynthia Edmonds, Daniel Edmonds and his wife Cheryl, Brian McCabe and his wife Kimberly. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brianna, Alexa, Jacob and Brody as well as her brother, Wayne Howell.
Funeral services are private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 2, 2019