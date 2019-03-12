Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:45 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral
32 Elm Ave.
Metuchen, NJ
Resources
Joan Perullo

Joan Perullo Obituary
Joan Perullo

Edison - Joan Perullo (nee Avaltroni) died peacefully at JFK Haven Hospice on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Joan was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Edison in 1972. She was employed by General Motors for over 35 years. After retiring from General Motors, she worked part time as an office manager for Robalo Enterprises. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, and taking bus trips to the casino. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Joan was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, Armando (Sonny), who died in 1992; her sister Natalie E. DiLello, who died in 2017 and a niece Lori who died in 2017.

She is survived by her son Michael, daughter-in-law Frances, Grandchildren Katie, Jennie and Michelle; her brother Joe, sister-in-law Dolores, many nieces and nephews and lots of dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen.

The funeral will take place Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:45 am at the funeral home, followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral 32 Elm Ave. Metuchen. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.

Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery 52 Lincoln Ave. Metuchen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following charities , CHOPS Hospital of Philadelphia, MSGR Behl Endowment Fund or St. Francis Cathedral Social Concerns.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019
