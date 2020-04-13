|
Joan Phillips
South Amboy - Joan Phillips, age 87 of South Amboy, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 at Ashbrook Care Center in Scotch Plains. Born in Sayreville, she had lived in South Amboy for many years. Before her retirement, Joan worked for Johnson and Johnson in New Brunswick as secretary to the President for Permacel Tape. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in South Amboy.
She is predeceased by her parents Adam and Mary Kaczmarek.
Surviving are her loving husband of 55 years, James Phillips, her sisters Mary Ann Wapelhorst and her husband Henry, Margaret Schwartz, her niece Joanne Hurley and her nephews Robert Sliczynski and Richard Schwartz.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, N.J.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020