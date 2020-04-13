Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Phillips Obituary
Joan Phillips

South Amboy - Joan Phillips, age 87 of South Amboy, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 at Ashbrook Care Center in Scotch Plains. Born in Sayreville, she had lived in South Amboy for many years. Before her retirement, Joan worked for Johnson and Johnson in New Brunswick as secretary to the President for Permacel Tape. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in South Amboy.

She is predeceased by her parents Adam and Mary Kaczmarek.

Surviving are her loving husband of 55 years, James Phillips, her sisters Mary Ann Wapelhorst and her husband Henry, Margaret Schwartz, her niece Joanne Hurley and her nephews Robert Sliczynski and Richard Schwartz.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, N.J.

Letters of condolences and arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -