Joan R. Gadek
Just shy of her 90th birthday, Joan R. Gadek was born to eternal life on June 1, 2020. Greeting her at the Pearly Gates were her parents, John A. Kozusko and Mary S. D'Zurilla Kozusko, and her sisters, Kathleen Baumgartner and Rita Kozusko.
Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, she resided in Sewaren for 55 years before moving to Monroe Twp. in 1990. Joan received her BA in Art Education at Georgian Court College, Class of 1952. After several teaching positions, she settled into the Art Room on the 2 ½ floor at the old Perth Amboy High School. Her love and concern for her students (esp. the class of '67) led her to pursue a Masters in Secondary School Administration from Seton Hall University. In 1972, she was appointed Vice-Principal at PAHS. She was known to be tough but fair with her door always open to listen to concerns of students and faculty alike.
Joan was an active parishioner of Queenship of Mary Church in Plainsboro and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Over the years, Joan played in the Plainfield Symphony and was a member of the Raritan Bay Business and Professional Women's Club, National Education Assoc., NJ Principals & Supervisors Assoc., Middlesex County Alumni Assoc. of GCC, Cranbury Historical Society, a literacy volunteer with the Monroe Public Library and an Associate of the Sisters of Mercy. She also enjoyed domestic and international travel.
Joan loved and was loved by her dearest daughter, Karen M. and her husband. Mario S. Fiorentini; grandchildren, Mario C. and Jenna Fiorentini, and Chris and Jemma Fiorentini; and great-grandchildren, Isabella and John Fiorentini and a new great-granddaughter due in October.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Due to current regulations in our state, cremation will be private with a private graveside service at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Perth Amboy, NJ.
For those who wish to honor Joan, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The McAuley Hall Health Care Center, 1633 Hwy 22, West Watchung, NJ 07069 to thank and care for the wonderful Sisters of Mercy who taught her.
Arrangements are under the direction of the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.