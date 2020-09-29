1/1
Joan Sacko
South Plainfield - Joan Sacko passed away Friday evening September 25th surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dickson City, Pennsylvania in 1937 to the late Joan Kulick and Henry W. Fronkel. In 1955, Joan graduated from Lackawanna College, in Scranton, PA.

She married Joseph "Babe" Sacko after he returned home from the Army. They were married for 59 wonderful years. In 1967 Joan, her husband and at the time four children moved to South Plainfield. She was a devoted mother and dedicated her life to raising her five children. When her children were grown, she worked at Lockheed Electronics in Watchung. Joan was known for her poise, kindness, and loving character. She taught us the value of family.

Joan is survived by her children Diane Palmer and Jeff of Wyoming, Beverly Andrews and Dave of Colorado, Joseph Sacko Jr. and Mimi of New Jersey, Joan Nardacci of New Jersey, and David Sacko of Colorado. Her grandchildren Bonnie, Jackie, Billy, Katie, Betsy, Joshua, Trevor, Zoe, Joseph, Tyler, Andy and her great-grandchildren Caelan, Luke, Jake, Julian, and Harrison.

Visitation will be held in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4-8 pm. On Tuesday, October 6, 2020 there will be a Mass at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, South Plainfield at 10:15 am. Burial of Joan's cremated remains will take place in Summer 2021.

Flowers are welcome, however, memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to Sacred Heart Church, 149 South Plainfield Avenue, NJ 07080.

Published in Courier News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
