Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Joan T. Kazanowski

Joan T. Kazanowski Obituary
Joan T. Kazanowski

East Brunswick - Joan T. Kazanowski passed away Monday, July 1st, at Preferred Care Home in Old Bridge. She was 83 years of age. Born in Newark, Joan resided in East Brunswick since 1978. She was an active communicant at Corpus Christi Church, attending mass every Sunday. She worked as a secretary for many years.

Joan is survived by her beloved husband, Leo Kazanowski, her loving sons, Michael Mattia and Gregory Mattia, & her grandson, Michael.

Visitation will take place Friday, July 5th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, July 6th at 9:00am at Corpus Christi Church, South River, followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park, 840 Cranbury Road, South Brunswick.

For more information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.Rezemfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 3, 2019
