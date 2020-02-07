|
Joan Turlip
Bridgewater - Joan H. Mantz Turlip, 84, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at RWJ University Hospital Somerset in Somerville.
She was born in North Plainfield and had spent her earlier years in the Arbor section of Piscataway. Joan had lived in Piscataway for many years and the last several years in Bridgewater.
She had worked as a unit secretary at Muhlehberg Regional Medical Center in Plainfield for 30 years and was a 1953 graduate of Dunellen High School. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren, as well as having been an avid bowler for many years.
She was the wife of Robert Turlip who died November 23, 1983 and the sister of the late Ruth Perlin and Phillip Mantz.
Her family includes her son, Robert M. Turlip and his wife Dona of Bound Brook; a brother, Norman Mantz and his wife Barbara of Ringoes; and two granddaughters, Emily Turlip and Becca Turlip.
Friends may visit the family at The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen, on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm.
Cremation will be held privately. The interment of her cremated remains will be at Bound Brook Cemetery. To send condolences or sign the guest book, please go to mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020