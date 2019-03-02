|
Joan Utrecht
Edison - Mrs. Joan (Whistleman) Utrecht, 82, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and has lived in Edison, NJ for over47 years.
She was employed as a Word Processor-Secretary for Middlesex County College. Joan retired from the College after 30 years of service.
Joan enjoyed vacationing with her daughter Ellen, with whom she lived, and her granddaughter Melissa. She loved to spend her time with her family. Joan always cooked for the Holidays and hosted the meals at her home.
Surviving are her loving children Lori, Ellen and Edward, her cherished seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ. Interment will follow at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019