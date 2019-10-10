Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Joan Wright Obituary
Joan Wright

Formerly of Carteret - Joan Wright, 89 formerly of Carteret passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold.

Born in Queens, NY, Joan spent her life caring for her family as a homemaker. She enjoyed attending events at the local senior center and was fond of her puzzle books and trips to Atlantic City. Joan enjoyed visits and phone calls from family members and celebrated all of their accomplishments, usually preceded by a mass and rosary prayer. She had a wonderful smile and gentle spirit that would light up a room. Joan took great pride in her family and loved unconditionally for almost 90 years.

Joan was predeceased by her husband in 1978, Kenneth Wright as well as three brothers, Eugene, Donald and Robert Boyle. Surviving are her children, Eileen Brotzman and her husband Bernie, Carol Lynch and her husband Mark, Kenneth Wright, Jr. and his wife Patty, Diane Finkenbinder and her husband Mike, Debra Bonner and her husband Richard; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren as well as her sister, Bernice Spista.Funeral services will begin at 9am on Monday, October 14, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
