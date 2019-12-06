|
Joanann Bernadette Galvin
South River - Joanann Bernadette Galvin of South River went to be with our Lord on December 5, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on October 14, 1927 in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York. Joann attended the prestigious Toby Colburn School of Fashion Design in New York and worked as a Legal Assistant at the Law firm of Simpson, Thatcher & Bartlett after graduating. She met and married "Frank" a Marine Corp veteran who took part in the battles of Saipan, Roi Namur, Tinian, and Iwo Jima during the Pacific campaign of WWII. She moved to Old Bridge, N.J. in 1956 with her husband and three sons and volunteered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and School in the cafeteria. Joann drove the nuns to their appointments and was a key volunteer for the church and school. While in Old Bridge she was elected as the first President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Old Bridge Little League where she was active for more than a decade. Joann moved to South River in 1970 and immediately volunteered for the South River H.S. Booster Club, Garden State Arts Center, V.A. Hospital and the Food Bank. Additionally, she worked the polls in every election since 2000.
Mom cared for others always before herself. She taught us all how to dance and enjoy life and to always stay positive. She was like the Energizer Bunny! She loved to travel and went to Europe several times and visited every state in the Union. She was truly part of the "Greatest Generation" who made this country great. Joann will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her family. We will always love you Mom. Godspeed.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen and her loving husband of 54 years Francis M. Galvin.
She is survived by her three sons Kevin of South River, Kerry and his fiancée Elizabeth McBride of Tinton Falls and Thomas and his wife Sarah of San Antonio, Texas. She is also survived by her loving companion of 15 years Richard Waddell of Pine Beach, seven grand children and seven great grand children.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Delmaestro, Dr. Eugenia Girda, the 4 th floor cancer unit staff at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Care One East Brunswick, and Embracing Hospice. A special thanks to Ana Tomaseck for her longtime friendship.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2109 at 10:00 am at Corpus Christi Church in South River. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Calling hours will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
