JoAnn Badal

Old Bridge - Jo Ann Badal, formerly of Old Bridge, New Jersey died on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold, New Jersey.



Jo Ann retired at age 80 in 2011 as Administrative Secretary for the Middlesex County Treasurer's Office following 33 years of employment, receiving commendations for service and promotions. Long active and dedicated to her community, healthcare, and education, she was Past President of Madison Township High School PTSA (now Old Bridge). She served for six years on the Middlesex County Council of PTAs in positions including: Membership Chairman, Recording Secretary, Public Relations Chairman and Vice President. She was honored by the N.J. State PTA with a Lifetime Membership and served on the State PTA Board for two years as Membership Chairman. Jo Ann was elected to a two-year term on the Board of Directors of Middlesex County College Foundation in 1975.



She was actively involved in the planning and opening of the Old Bridge Regional Hospital (now Raritan Bay) where she became Auxiliary President in 1978. As President, Jo Ann served as an ex-officio member of the Perth Amboy General Hospital Board of Governors and a member of its Consumer Health Advisory Board. Jo Ann's voluntary service included a three-year term as Secretary of the New Jersey Hospital Association's Region IV Council on Auxiliaries, which served 21 hospitals in New Jersey.



Jo Ann Romano was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey, married John Roy Badal in 1957 and had two daughters, Sharon Lee and Linda Jean. She lived in Old Bridge from 1961-2019, then moved to The Chelsea at Manalapan, where she enjoyed and participated in all the activities, especially poker, crafts and bingo. Sharon and Jo Ann's beloved granddaughter Noelle Capri spent many wonderful times with her at The Chelsea, singing to the entertainment, bringing her favorite sandwiches and sweets and laughing - a lot! The family would like to thank The Chelsea at Manalapan and Visiting Angels of Matawan for their compassionate care and support.



Among her favorite things were shopping, the Diamond Slots in Atlantic City and Frank Sinatra's music. She made every holiday from birthdays to Christmas memorable and special for her family. Jo Ann enjoyed taking cruises with her sister Jean and going to Atlantic City with her sister Fran. Jo Ann was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and her kindness and generosity made her truly the heart of the family. Jo Ann had an incredible sense of style and her clothes reflected her personality - colorful and vibrant. She loved to laugh and have fun. She was always smiling and her optimism was contagious.



She is predeceased by her husband John Roy Badal and her daughter Linda Jean Badal Mazurek. Jo Ann leaves behind her daughter Sharon Lee Badal, her sisters Jean Polk of Columbia Tennessee and Frances Gonnella of Manchester New Jersey, her granddaughter Noelle Capri Mazurek (NYU Class of 2018), and her son-in-law Gregory Mazurek.



She loved colorful flowers so they are most welcome. The family will receive visitors from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home for Funerals and Cremation Service, 3377 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, New Jersey. The funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home for Funerals and Cremation Service followed by entombment at Forest Green Park Cemetery.



