JoAnn Connolly
JoAnn Connolly

Parlin - JoAnn Connolly (nee Roberts), age 72, passed away Friday July 31, 2020 at her home, with her loving family by her side. Born in Jersey City, JoAnn had lived in SC and FL, before moving to Parlin 30 years ago. JoAnn was an office administrator for Bristol Myers Squibb in New Brunswick for many years. She enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City and really loved playing the slots.

Surviving are her loving sons Kevin, Sean and his wife Karen, her sisters Lois Werner and Carol Spony and many loving friends who will miss her dearly.

Calling hours at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin will be Monday from 3pm to 7pm. A prayer service will take place at 6pm.

In lieu of flowers please makes a donation in JoAnn's memory to your local animal shelter.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible.

Letters of condolence may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
