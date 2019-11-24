|
|
JoAnn Dorothy Sabo
JoAnn Dorothy Sabo Sadly left us on this day November 22 at the age of 70. Born in New Brunswick, NJ she was formally of South River, NJ and resided in Franklin Park. She was employed by various companies namely RCA and DHL airways as an administrator. She was an amazing mom and grandma and will be sadly missed by all.
She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Sabo to whom she was married to for many years.
She has left behind a daughter Kimberly Socoloski and son Dr. Glenn Geada, her son-in-law John Socoloski and daughter in law Janine Geada. She also leaves behind her loving beautiful grandchildren Sydney Rose, John Cameron, Shane Joseph and Breanna Morgan. Also surviving is a sister in-law, many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, November 27 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. A prayer service will be held at the Funeral Home during visitation. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019