JoAnn Jimenez
Perth Amboy - JoAnn Jimenez 62, of Perth Amboy, entered into rest February 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in Perth Amboy and was a lifelong resident of the city.
JoAnn was a Human Services Specialist 3 with the Middlesex County Board of Social Services.
She was a member of the Lake Nelson Seventh Day Adventist Church in Piscataway.
JoAnn was predeceased by her mother Rose Torres Jimenez. She is survived by her father Raymond Jimenez of Perth Amboy, her brother Raymond Jimenez and his wife Julie of Silver Spring, MD, and three nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the Lake Nelson Seventh Day Adventist Church 561 Randolphville Rd. Piscataway, NJ, Pastor Mario Thorpe officiating. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 424 East Ave, Perth Amboy.
