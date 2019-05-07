Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew R.C. Church
Avenel, NJ
Avenel - JoAnn Alach, 69 of Avenel passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Born in Perth Amboy, JoAnn attended Perth Amboy schools and later graduated from Rainbow Beauty Academy and was employed as a stylist at Tangles Hair Salon in Sewaren as well as Express in Menlo Park Mall. She fought for the last three years battling breast cancer and remained strong throughout her illness. JoAnn loved Christmas time, trips to Point Pleasant, Aruba and Belmar. She also enjoyed baking cookies with her grandchildren, playing cards and board games but most of all being and spending time with her family.

JoAnn was predeceased by her parents Leo and Vita Matton as well as her first husband, Frank Balogh. Surviving are her husband, Stephen Alach; two daughters, Brandi Schmidt and her wife Beth, Bridget Balogh. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Frankie and Kylee Schmidt; aunt Rose Marie Veres; "sisters" Beverly Elhbeck, Rose Ann Blanco, Debra Balogh as well as sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law cousins and many friends.

Funeral services will begin at 10am on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew R.C. Church in Avenel. Cremation will be private.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

Published in Home News Tribune on May 7, 2019
