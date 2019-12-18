|
JoAnn Salagi
Edison - JoAnn Salagi, 67 of Edison, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home.
Born in Perth Amboy, JoAnn was raised and resided in Woodbridge until 25 years ago when she settled in Edison. Ms. Salagi graduated from Middlesex County College with her degree to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed at Roosevelt Hospital in Edison for many years until retiring. JoAnn was a member of the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church in Edison and enjoyed her many trips to Atlantic City, road trips with her sister's, nieces and nephews and visiting her family in Slovakia.
JoAnn is survived by her three sister's, Doris Salagi, Theresa Zeytoonian and Mary Judith Van Tassel; four nieces, Alison, Chelsea, Kelly and Kristen; two nephews, Joseph and Richard along with her companion, Larry.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. A prayer service will begin at 1pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of JoAnn may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019