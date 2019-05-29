|
Joanna C. Jasontek
Manville - Joanna C. Jasontek, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Somerville, NJ the daughter of the late Joseph and Lena Pacilio. Mrs. Jasontek was a resident of Manville, NJ for the past 59 years. She worked as a clerk for the Baker and Taylor Corporation in Bridgewater, NJ for many years before retiring. Mrs. Jasontek was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Her love was her family and home. She always enjoyed family gatherings and special occasions. Mrs. Jasontek was also very active with her community. She was a member of the Thomas J. Kavanaugh V.F.W. Post #2290 Ladies Auxiliary, the Manville-Hillsborough Elks #2119 Ladies Auxiliary, the Manville Senior Citizens Organization, a member of the PTA at Christ the King School and worked bingo at Christ the King Church. Mrs. Jasontek also worked on her High School Class Reunions at Bernards High School over the years. She was a member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ where she was also a member of the Rosarians. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Jasontek in 2016. She is survived by her son Joseph Jasontek and his wife Laura of Royersford, PA, by her two daughters Diane VanArsdale and her husband Scott of Mendham, NJ and Laura Regnault and her husband David of Bridgewater, NJ and by a brother Joseph Pacilio and his wife Heidi of Palmer, PA. She is also survived by her three cherished grandchildren Alicia Regnault, Julia Regnault and Jack Jasontek. The viewing will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 8:00 AM from the Ketusky Funeral Home followed by a 9:00 AM Mass at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Basking Ridge, NJ. Donations may be made in her memory to: Manville-Hillsborough Elks, 1500 Brooks Blvd., Hillsborough, NJ 08844 or to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or .
Published in Courier News on May 29, 2019