Joanna J. Szumski



Hackettstown - Joanna J. Szumski, 93, passed away on May 27, 2020 at The Bentley Commons at Paragon Village. Born in 1926 in Weldzirz, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Kowacz and Franciszka Dittrich.



She is predeceased by her loving husband Leonard Szumski in 2005.



Surviving is her son Stanley Szumski and wife Susan of Colorado; daughters, Theresa Geresy and her husband Ernest of Texas and Isabel Boho and her husband Steven of Long Valley, her five grandchildren; Lisa, Lenny, Paul, Andrew and Jason and three great grandchildren; Jillian, Katie and Gena and many nieces and nephews.



Services were entrusted to the Rezem Funeral Home 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick



New Jersey and will be private.









