Joanne Cammarata



Bound Brook - Joanne Cammarata, 88, died peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in San Cataldo, Sicily, Joanne was the daughter of Salvatore and Concetta (Anzalone) Lo Cascio.



She met Rosario in Sicily and together they settled in Bound Brook and raised their family. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook.



Joanne greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be missed.



Joanne was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Rosario in 2005 and her sister, Grace.



She is survived by her two children, Carmela (John) Warne, of Belmar and Charles Cammarata (Tracy Kallert) of Woodland Park; her grandchildren Angela Warne (Daniel Howard); Douglas Warne (Jasmin Cruz); and Kaitlyn Kallert; her siblings Carmelo, Rosario and Margarita as well as nieces, nephews and Jaslyn.



Gathering with the family will be 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, August 31 st at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave. Bound Brook.



Funeral services will begin 8:45 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 AM funeral mass at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Burial will be private.



Donations may be made to the St. Peter's University Hospital - The Department of Medical Genetics and Genomic Medicine, 254 Easton Ave. New Brunswick, NJ 08901



We ask visitors to be mindful of physical distancing and to the greatest extent possible, limit your time indoors so that all may have a chance to express their condolences.









