Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Somerset - Joanne Cross, 62, of Somerset, NJ passed away on Sunday, July 14th after a lengthy illness. Joanne was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children Darryl, Kurahn and Martine, thirteen grandchildren, her mother Gussie Robinson, and eight siblings. Joanne was a childcare provider who became known as Mama Jo to dozens of her "children" throughout Somerset and Highland Park. She leaves a host of loved ones to cherish her memory. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 2 PM; 94 Claremont Road, Franklin Park, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 18, 2019
