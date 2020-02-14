|
Joanne F. Kronowski
Lakewood - Joanne F. Kronowski passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. She was 80.
Born in New Brunswick, she resided in Highland Park before moving to Lakewood, 20 years ago.
An administrative assistant for the Highland Park Police Department, she worked for 30 years before retiring in 2003.
Family was the most important part of her life, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She enjoyed summers at the shore and traveling with her husband, Gregory.
She was a member of the Women's Club and Garden Club at the Fairways at Lake Ridge for 19 years.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents, Vincent and Beatrice Regan, and by her daughter, Kimberly Garron in 2015.
Surviving are her loving husband, Gregory; her son, Linwood Miller and his wife, Melissa, of Point Pleasant; daughter, Jennifer Oranchak and her husband, John, of East Brunswick; son-in-law, Herbert Garron of Plainsboro Township and 8 grandchildren, Kenneth, Patrick and Emily Garron, Abigail, Sarah and Christopher Miller and Johnny and Hannah Oranchak.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 9:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick with a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, East Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Friends may visit on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Memorial contributions can be made in Joanne's memory to the Lupus Foundation of America at New Jersey Chapter 65 E. Northfield Road, Unit D, 1L, Livingston, NJ 07039 or online at www.lupus.org, to , Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or online at or to the at 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or online at
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020