Joanne L. Ouellet
Joanne L. Ouellet passed away 8 November at JFK Medical Center Haven Hospice with her loving husband David by her side. She was 57 years old.
Joanne was one of seven children of Andre Ouellet and Ada Helen Ouellet (Glover) of Fair Lawn, NJ. When Joanne was three years old her mother died and Joanne lived at St Joseph's Village in Rockleigh until she was six, then returned home to Fair Lawn. She spent several wonderful summers in Canada in the care of her Aunt Margaret and Uncle Jim and siblings and cousins that left her with lifetime bonds and fond memories.
Joanne graduated Rutgers University in 1984 with a BS in Ceramic Engineering. She worked for the US Army at Fort Monmouth NJ until 1997, when she resigned her position to become a mother.
Joanne was a devoted mother. She raised two children, Anton and Aiden. Joanne was a mother figure to countless others as well. When learning that she was pregnant with Anton, her cousin said "Well that's fitting. She is the universal mother!"
She was well known among her many friends for her heart of gold. Always generous with her time and work she was even more generous of spirit, always encouraging others and with a positive word for everyone. She signed her cards and letters with "Love and Sunshine" and that sentiment truly represented her personality. She was steadfastly upbeat and positive even in the face of adversity.
Joanne loved being with people. No group was too large to accommodate at the family home in Metuchen or the vacation spot in NH, Campo Alsteado. Both places had frequent and sometimes numerous guests with Joanne hosting in the middle of it all, enjoying every minute.
She loved dancing just about anywhere music was playing. She also loved swimming in Warren Pond.
Joanne was a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism, performed and led several belly dance troupes, served as a co-leader in the Girl Scouts and committeeperson in Boy Scouts, hosted stitch and bitch parties and most recently served on the Field Force for West Point Admissions.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years David Nelson, children Anton and Aiden Ouellet Nelson, sisters Dona-Marie, Carole, Angela and Yvonne, brothers Andre and John, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019