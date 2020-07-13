1/1
Joanne Marie Faraone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Marie Faraone

East Windsor - Joanne Marie Faraone, 60 passed peacefully on Sunday July 12th at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton.

Joanne was born on October 4th, 1959 in Manhattan, NY to Frank and Josephine (Tancredi) Faraone.

She spent most of her life and raised her family in the Hightstown-East Windsor area, graduating from Notre Dame High School, Lawrenceville in 1978.

She was employed for many years by the Johnson & Johnson Company in East Windsor.

Joanne suffered most of her adult life with a seizure disorder. She knew the East Windsor Police and First Responders by their first names. We want to THANK all of your for your service to her.

Joanne was feisty and full of energy. On her good days, she was an avid walker. Sometimes clocking as much as 17 miles a day, equipped with her iPod, fanny pack and smiley face garb. She loved her family, 1980's music, loved food, the beach, sunbathing and baking. She always baked cakes that she would bring to the Police Department to show her gratitude.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Surviving are her three daughters Melissa Shillaber, Stephanie (Enzo) Campagna and Kristen Shillaber, her two sisters Barbara Jean (Curtis) Stout and Linda (Phillip) Cuilla, her three brothers Frank Faraone, Phillip (Helen) Faraone and Thomas (Patrice) Faraone, her six grandchildren Arainna, Aleah, Sawyer, Jovani, Amari and Marciano, her beloved aunts Barbara Scarpetti and Patricia (Richard) Tancredi and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday July 16th at St. James Cemetery, Mott Avenue, Monroe Township.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.

To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.

Donations in the name of Joanne may be made to the East Windsor Township Rescue Squad, 47 One Mile Road, East Windsor, NJ 08520.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved