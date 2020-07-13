Joanne Marie Faraone
East Windsor - Joanne Marie Faraone, 60 passed peacefully on Sunday July 12th at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton.
Joanne was born on October 4th, 1959 in Manhattan, NY to Frank and Josephine (Tancredi) Faraone.
She spent most of her life and raised her family in the Hightstown-East Windsor area, graduating from Notre Dame High School, Lawrenceville in 1978.
She was employed for many years by the Johnson & Johnson Company in East Windsor.
Joanne suffered most of her adult life with a seizure disorder. She knew the East Windsor Police and First Responders by their first names. We want to THANK all of your for your service to her.
Joanne was feisty and full of energy. On her good days, she was an avid walker. Sometimes clocking as much as 17 miles a day, equipped with her iPod, fanny pack and smiley face garb. She loved her family, 1980's music, loved food, the beach, sunbathing and baking. She always baked cakes that she would bring to the Police Department to show her gratitude.
She was predeceased by her parents.
Surviving are her three daughters Melissa Shillaber, Stephanie (Enzo) Campagna and Kristen Shillaber, her two sisters Barbara Jean (Curtis) Stout and Linda (Phillip) Cuilla, her three brothers Frank Faraone, Phillip (Helen) Faraone and Thomas (Patrice) Faraone, her six grandchildren Arainna, Aleah, Sawyer, Jovani, Amari and Marciano, her beloved aunts Barbara Scarpetti and Patricia (Richard) Tancredi and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday July 16th at St. James Cemetery, Mott Avenue, Monroe Township.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg.
To send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com
.
Donations in the name of Joanne may be made to the East Windsor Township Rescue Squad, 47 One Mile Road, East Windsor, NJ 08520.